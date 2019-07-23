Stanley Cup coming to Lakeshore
The Stanley Cup is coming to Lakeshore, Ont. thanks to Stoney Point resident Steve Ott.
The general public will be able to take photos with the Cup by donating a canned good
Ott, the assistant coach with the champion St. Louis Blues team, will bring the Cup to the Atlas Tube Centre on July 28 for a public viewing.
The Belle River District Minor Hockey and Lakeshore Lightning Hockey Teams will be taking photos with the Cup first, before the event opens up to the public at 12:15 p.m.
In order to get a photo with the Cup, members of the public are asked to bring a canned good which will be donated to the Community Support Centre of Essex County and Community Food Pantry.
