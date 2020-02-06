Suspect charged after day-long standoff with Windsor police

Police have charged a 50-year-old Windsor man after Wednesday's standoff in the downtown core, which lasted more than eight hours.

The suspect refused to leave a home on Bruce Avenue, near Park Street West. Police believed a firearm may have been inside. No guns were found when a search warrant was executed after the standoff concluded.

The standoff ended around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the man came out. Police said the man "displayed assaultive behaviour toward officers," and was holding a weapon.

Officers used a stun gun to gain control of the suspect. At that point, he was arrested without further incident.

The man has been charged with forcible confinement, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

Windsor police tape off a home on Bruce Avenue following a day-long standoff that ended around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 5. (Jason Viau/CBC)

The incident began around 7 a.m. Wednesday when police responded to a report of a possible stabbing nearby, on University Avenue West at Bruce Avenue. Police now believe the home where the standoff happened was the scene of the assault.

Investigators said the victim's injuries are not serious, and that the two men knew each other.