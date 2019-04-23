Five-hour standoff results in one arrest

Windsor police have arrested one person after a standoff kept a neighbourhood on lockdown for most of Thursday.

Police responded around 11:20 a.m. to the 600 block of Capitol Street for a report of a fight with weapons.

Officers are in the 600 block of Capitol Street on an active investigation. An adult male wanted in relation to an assault is believed to be inside a residence & refusing to come out. The scene is contained & there is no direct threat to the public. Plz avoid area if possible. —@WindsorPolice

According to police, the assault victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Allard and observed him inside a residence on Capitol Street.

The victim told CBC News he had met with Allard to buy an Apple Watch. After discovering it was defective, the victim attempted to return the watch. Allard then allegedly hit the victim with a pole.

Despite officers standing for hours with guns drawn outside the Capitol Street house, police said there was no threat to the public. CBC News reporters at the standoff heard police call for Allard to exit the house.

Police held a home on Capitol Street in Windsor at gunpoint, calling for a suspect to come out. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

After a warrant was obtained just before 6 p.m., officers were able to break windows, break down the door and arrest the suspect.

A weapon was seized and Allard was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, as well as with assault.

Allard was already known to police, for a 2010 assault and robbery in Windsor.