When Chris Seguin stopped in to work last week, he came across a man who was slumped over on a nearby yard, calling for help and bleeding from three stab wounds in his head.

"I ran over to the guy ... asked him if he was alright, he said 'yeah I just need some water.' [I] ran inside got some water. I knew he was messed up, I didn't know how bad, came back out [and] saw how bad it was, [so I] ran inside grabbed a bag of cloth towels that we use in the kitchen ran outside started applying pressure to his head wounds," said Seguin who works at Bourbon Tap & Grill on Ottawa Street.

The man was one of several stabbing victims that police identified on the afternoon of Oct. 29 at 1325 Pierre St. The altercation, which took place at around 2 p.m., sent multiple people to hospital with non-life threatening injures, police said at the time. Essex-Windsor EMS told CBC Windsor that without the help of locals like Seguin, the man may have died.

The head wounds were just the beginning, said Seguin. The man also had "a really bad one" on his leg. When Seguin ran in to the restaurant to get towels, he also told restaurant staff to call 911.

At the same time, Chef Naomi Powell came out to help.

"He had a lot of bleeding coming out of this leg and that really concerned me," Powell said, adding that she turned to her first aid training; took off her apron and tied it tightly around the man's leg.

"I just tied him, kept him calm because the more he wanted to move around he was going to lose more blood," she said.

Bourbon Tap & Grill chef Naomi Powell took off her apron and tied it tightly around the man's leg wounds. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Powell said they were scared the man might lose consciousness.

"At one point his eyes started rolling back, he had lost a lot of blood, so we kept him talking," Seguin said.

Both Seguin and Powell stayed by his side until the ambulance arrived.

"I've been called a hero, I don't feel like a hero," Seguin said. "My 9-year-old son told me I was a hero, and by the definition I keep telling him — that you can be a hero without superpowers — I guess I am then." He said he doesn't expect any recognition and that he "did something everyone should do."

The Chief of Essex-Windsor EMS Bruce Krauter told CBC News that Seguin and Powell's assistance likely saved the man's life.

"If they hadn't applied direct pressure to the wounds, to the bleeds, he may not have survived the injuries," Krauter said. "I think they can be congratulated and commended for their actions in stepping up and providing that care."

Several police cars were on scene at the stabbing incident in the 1300 block of Pierre Street Thursday afternoon. (Dale Molnar/CBC News)

Krauter said the victim was taken to the trauma centre at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette campus.

Police are still investigating the stabbing and say the victims are being co-operative.

A spokesperson for Windsor Regional hospital told CBC News that two of the victims were treated and released. One is still in hospital in serious condition though it's unclear if that is the victim Seguin and Powell helped.

On Oct. 29, Bourbon Tap & Grill released the following statement:

"We would like to thank our amazing staff for reacting professionally today and with courage. Instead of running over there and taking photos like most of the people that walked by, you reacted. You called the police and ambulances , you took off your chef apron and you tied it around the victims leg to help save his life."