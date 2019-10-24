Skip to Main Content
Two more arrests made in Oct. 19 stabbing homicide

According to Windsor police, two more people have been arrested in relation to the incident. (Tom Addison/CBC)

According to Windsor police, two more people have been arrested in relation to the incident.

On Oct. 19, a Saturday, police responded to reports of a stabbing near Tecumseh Road West and McKay Avenue. 

The two new arrests are in addition to the arrest of 19-year-old Mustafa Al-Qaysi, arrested and charged Oct. 20. 

Timeline of events

At about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Tecumseh Road West and McKay Avenue.

Police arrived and found a man with an apparent stab wound. The victim was taken to hospital, but later died.

Two unidentified suspects fled the area on foot before officers arrived. Police said the incident was not random in nature.

The Major Crimes Branch is investigating and seeking information related to the incident.

