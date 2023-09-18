One person with life-threatening injuries in afternoon stabbing

One person has been arrested, and another taken to hospital, after what police say was a stabbing in broad daylight in east Windsor Monday.

Officers said they responded to a call about a fight in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane around 12:30 p.m.

On arrival, they found a man suffering from several stab wounds to his body. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers quickly located a suspect who was taken into custody nearby.

Windsor police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes unit or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.