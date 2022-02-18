A man and woman from Windsor are facing charges of attempted murder after a stabbing on Randolph Avenue on the weekend.

Windsor police were called to the 600 block of Randolph Avenue on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 12, with reports of a stabbing.

Responding officers found a victim who had sustained multiple stab wounds; the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigation led police to learn two suspects had fled the area in a vehicle, heading westbound on Wyandotte Street West.

Further investigation led police to identify both suspects, one of whom was arrested by OPP on Feb. 14 in Harrow, Ont.. The vehicle was also found there and seized by police.

The second suspect was arrested without incident by Windsor police the next day.

A 27-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, both from Windsor, are facing charges of attempted murder. Police said the victim and accused are known to each other, and investigators believe the attack was targeted.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.