Confirmed COVID case prompts dismissal of 21 students from Windsor Catholic school

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed 21 students from an elementary school in Riverside following a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The board said it learned of the case at St. Rose Catholic Elementary School on Monday and "informed the affected students this afternoon that they are not to return to school tomorrow."

"We have been working with the health unit by providing lists of students and staff who may have been directly affected," the board said in a statement, adding the health unit is reaching out to anyone directly affected and will give them instructions to follow.

On Friday, the Catholic board dismissed 68 students from two elementary schools after one positive COVID-19 case was confirmed at each school: St. William Catholic Elementary School in Emeryville and St. Pius X Catholic Elementary School in Tecumseh.

There are three other English Catholic schools with an active student case, including: