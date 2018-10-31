Skip to Main Content
Hold and secure at St. Joseph's Catholic High School lifted, 2 arrests

A hold and secure has been lifted at St. Joseph's Catholic High School Wednesday afternoon. Windsor police arrested two suspects in connection to the case.

Windsor police arrested the suspects in separate locations in the city

St. Joseph's Catholic High School was under a hold and secure Wednesday afternoon for approximately 10 minutes. (Google Maps)

Windsor police arrested two people in relation to the hold and secure at St. Joseph's Catholic High School Wednesday afternoon.

Police were first called by a complainant at the school, regarding "a potential threat of violence," according to Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

He said the two suspects were identified and arrested at separate locations in the city without incident.

Police are not releasing information on whether the suspects were armed or not at this point, as it's an active investigation.

Betteridge said the suspects are in custody.

The hold and secure has been lifted and there is no change to student dismissal time.

"Any time there's an investigation of that nature, it's a priority call that is fully investigated, and that is exactly what we're dealing with right now," he said.

