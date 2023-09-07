This church steeple has stood for more than 160 years, but recent storms left it bent

The church tower on St. John's Anglican Church dates back to the 1860s. But when several tornadoes swept through Windsor and Essex County in late August — including right through Sandwich Towne — the cross atop the church was damaged. Rev. Gordon Maitland said with the help of some specialized contractors, he's hopeful it will be as good as new soon.

The cross atop the steeple at St. John's Anglican Church in Sandwich Towne dates back more than 160 years.

Recent storms may have knocked it askew, but with a bit of work — and some special equipment — it'll soon be "good as new," the church's pastor says.

"When we had several tornadoes tear through our area, one of them apparently passed directly over St. John's Church," said Rev. Gordon Maitland.

The cross sitting atop the steeple at St. John's Anglican Church in Sandwich was knocked askew by winds from recent tornadoes that swept through Windsor. (Michael Evans/CBC)

On Aug. 24, an EF-0 tornado caused damage along a 12.5-kilometre stretch in Windsor's west end, passing through Sandwich Towne, according to researchers.

"It looks like the force of the wind bent the copper cap which is on top of the steeple and the cross was embedded in that copper sheath … so it's over leaning the way you see it now."

The current St. John's Church was rebuilt in the 1830s and 1840s after a fire during the War of 1812. While parts have been repaired or replaced piecemeal over the years, the church's current tower and steeple, including the copper cap in which the cross is set, dates back to the 1860s.

And even though they're bent and out of shape, Maitland said the church has every intention of getting it fixed.

"St. John's is part of the community and we don't want to be bad community people by having a ugly, damaged-looking steeple in the community," Maitland said.

Rev. Gordon Maitland is the pastor at St. John's Anglican Church in Sandwich. He said the church will soon have its bent cross, sitting atop the church's steeple, repaired, after storms damaged it recently. (Michael Evans/CBC)

"Your average roofer can't do that because of its height and because of, of course, the steepness of the roof. It will be people who have expertise in that kind of reconstruction."

But, Maitland says, its a testament to the quality of the craftsmanship that there's still a steeple and a cross there to repair.

"We give thanks for those 19th century craftsmen who did a wonderful job of making sure it was all nicely put together. The walls of the tower are 18 inches thick, they are like triple brick," Maitland said.

"It is a pretty solid building."

There is precedent for this kind of repair: St. Anne's Parish in Tecumseh had its steeple removed and repaired several years ago.

But Maitland said he's hopeful that in this case, the damage can be repaired in place. But they know for sure once a crew — likely with a large cherry picker or other machine — gets up there to check it out.

"We just hope it all goes well and we'll be looking good as good as new in a few weeks."

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.