St. John Vianney students, staff moved as 'precaution' while police investigate situation at school

St. John Vianney Catholic Elementary School students and staff have been relocated as Windsor Police Service investigate a "situation" at the school.

According to Stephen Fields, communications coordinator for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, the students and staff were moved as a precaution.

Police presence at St John Vianney School, 8405 Cedarview Street as we investigate an unsubstantiated threat. The school has been evacuated with students moved to a place of safety. School board is aware. Further information to follow. Case 20-6921 <a href="https://t.co/1zdDbbdMUF">pic.twitter.com/1zdDbbdMUF</a> —@WindsorPolice

"As a precaution we have moved all of the students and staff [nearby] and will only allow students back into the building when police have assessed the situation and determined that it is safe to enter the building," said Fields in an email.

"Children are being supervised [nearby] and are safe there."

The school board says there is no need for parents to pick up their children. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Windsor-Essex Transportation Services, which operates the school bus system for both Catholic and public school boards confirmed students taking the bus were not dropped off at the school this morning, but would not confirm where the drop offs were instead.

Fields said there is no need for parents to pick up their children.

'Some people in my class were crying'

Some St. John Vianney parents told CBC News they received an automated call from the board advising them of the situation, saying that police were on site investigating. Not every parent seems to have received that call.

Danny Maloney said he received a phone call not from the school, but from his son-in-law to pick up his grandson

Grandson Carter Maxey is a Grade 5 student and said one of the teachers told him it was a code yellow.

"I rushed to [the location] and got with my friends, and then I called my parent who called my grandfather," said Maxey. "I maybe felt a little bit scared but only for a minute. Some people in my class were crying. All of us were trying to calm them down."

John Pocrnic's son Ryan is in Grade 6. John picked Ryan up after he used a friend's cellphone to call home. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Maloney took Maxey home despite saying that everything seemed to be under control by teachers and school staff.

John Pocrnic said things like this happen.

"I wish that this was communicated a bit better," said Pocrnic, adding that his child called from a friend's cell phone. He did not receive an automated call with any information. His son Ryan is in Grade 6.