St. Gabriel elementary closed for 1 week due to increased COVID-19 cases

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School will be closed to in-person learning next week due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said Friday.

According to the health unit, the decision to close the school was made in the best interests of the health and safety of students and staff.

"Prior to dismissal today, students were told that they would be learning online next week," the health unit said in a statement.

"A dismissal letter from the health unit containing instructions about COVID-19 testing, isolation periods and other instructions was emailed to parents today," the health unit said.

Students were informed this afternoon that they should take home the belongings they need for online learning, but the health unit said arrangements are being made for students who need devices to return to the school parking lot on Monday to pick up board-provided devices.

Students should be sure to check their WECDSB email accounts for further instructions from their teachers regarding how online learning will proceed, the health unit said.