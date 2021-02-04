Residents along St. Clair River alerted to possible flooding caused by ice jams

Residents along the St. Clair River are asked to keep an eye out for flooding and shoreline erosion as a result of ice jams and strong, shifting winds.

Ice jams have been reported on the St. Clair River at Port Lambton as the result of strong winds, according to a news release from the St. Clair Region Conservation Authority.

Two ice breaking vessels have been active in the Algonac, Michigan region, with additional ones sent Wednesday to help break up the ice.

The ice, along with increased wind speeds — with gusts of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour expected Thursday and up to 70 km/h winds expected Friday — could increase water levels, the conservation authority advises.

Significant flooding was seen in and around Marine City and East China Township in Michigan, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration citing that levels rose at least 45 centimetres in one day in Algonac.

People are asked to avoid shorelines, water courses and flooded areas, where there could be dangerous ice conditions, slippery banks and fast-moving water.

Children and pets should be kept away from the water, the conservation authority said.

The advisory remains in effect until Friday. The conservation authority said municipal emergency response staff and road superintendents should monitor conditions.

