Coast guard ships break up ice jams along St. Clair River

Coast guard ships from both Canada and the U.S. were sent to lower St. Clair River after reports of flooding due to ice jams.

Canadian Coast Guard Ship Griffon left from Sarnia and started clearing the jams early Monday morning, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada's spokesperson, Carol Launderville.

Those ice jams were posing a flooding risk to East China, Marine City and Algonac, communities on the Amerian side of the river.

Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley was also dispatched. The two ships worked to break the ice throughout Monday night.

A view of the United States Coast Guard cutter Bristol Bay from Griffon. (Submitted by Canadian Coast Guard)

On Tuesday, the United States Coast Guard sent cutter Bristol Bay to assist.

Launderville said after the ice jams were broken up, water levels in the river dropped by roughly 46 centimetres (18 inches).

Canadian Coast Guard Ship Griffon worked near Walpole Island Monday. (Submitted by Canadian Coast Guard)

Commercial shipping in the area was halted Monday but they have resumed. However, there is only one-way traffic between Port Lampton and the Walpole Island light under coast guard escort.