Lambton County resident pleads with officials to address dangerous intersection

Lambton County resident Joeleen DeGurse-MacDonald still has memories of the fatal vehicle collisions she's witnessed at the intersection of Kimball Road and Petrolia Line.

Now in her 50s, DeGurse-MacDonald said she vividly remembers an accident that took place when she was only five years-old, eating a pear picked from an orchard on her family's farm at the northeast corner of Kimball and Petrolia.

"You never forget the sound of people trying to slam on the brakes and the tires squealing and then the metal on metal, grating against each other as the collision occurs," she told Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre on Wednesday. "As I sat there on the ground eating my pear, bodies came flying out of the car."

That collision isn't the only one that DeGurse-MacDonald remembers. She said she has memories of at least two to three dozen similar incidents.

On Tuesday, she penned an urgent letter, calling on St. Clair Township council and County of Lambton Council to take steps to address the dangerous intersection.

"My letter was more like a story," she said. "I mentioned that I've lost track and lost count."

DeGurse-MacDonald wrote the letter following a motor vehicle collision involving a 66-year-old transport truck driver and an SUV. The transport truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Ontario Provincial Police.

This isn't the first time DeGurse-MacDonald — or her family — has petitioned local officials to address her concerns about the intersection.

In the 1970s, she said, her mother successfully convinced local government to establish larger stop signs at the intersection, as well as flashing warning lights.

"That was about I would say 40 years ago," DeGurse-MacDonald said. "Other than lowering the speed on Kimball back to 80 km/h and putting in rumble strips to warn you that there's a stop coming up, there really hasn't been a lot of change."

Roundabouts 'the best solution'

While speaking on Afternoon Drive, DeGurse-MacDonald said she believes installing a roundabout at the intersection, rather than merely setting up stop signs, would be "the best solution" to the problem.

"It would cause traffic to have to slow down," she said. "There's no choice. You can't go full speed into a roundabout intersection."

Despite her outreach efforts, however, DeGurse-MacDonald said she was told the Kimball Road and Petrolia Line intersection isn't a priority for local governments.

"There's other priorities, that's what I was told," she said, adding that a nearby chemical facility has plans to expand operations, which will contribute "much more traffic" in the area.

For his part, St. Clair Township Mayor Steve Arnold said he'd also like to see a roundabout at the Kimball Road-Petrolia Line intersection.

Arnold, whose daughter and grandfather died a few kilometres from that intersection, told Afternoon Drive on Thursday that he made a motion at county council on Wednesday "asking to have a roundabout incorporated into the 2021 budget for that intersection."

He said a roundabout would cost between $500,000 and $1 million, adding that the cost would depend on "how much property you have purchased to make it an efficient type of roundabout and for the amount of traffic that's going in."

Arnold said he's unable to guess how the remaining 16 members of county council will vote on his motion.

In the meantime, Arnold acknowledged that local officials have taken steps to introduce positive changes to the Kimball-Petrolia intersection, as well as other intersections in the county, echoing comments made by DeGurse-MacDonald.

"We've lowered the speed limit on Kimball Road down to an 80 km/h road — it was a 90 km/h at one time," he said. "And we also lowered the speed limit on the east-west portion at that intersection."

"There's a rumble strip there. We've had enhanced lighting for both the stop signs, and also we've put in intersection lights … to try and help out at night time."

