Search and rescue mission for missing swimmer in Lake St. Clair continues today
Fire and police officials, among other agencies, are continuing their search today for a missing swimmer in Lake St. Clair in Tecumseh.
The search was called off last night due to darkness
Fire and police officials, among other agencies, responded to a marine incident on Lake St. Clair in Tecumseh Saturday evening at approximately 5:45 p.m.
Several occupants of a boat had entered the water to swim, and one person did not return to the boat, according to a statement from OPP.
The boat was anchored approximately half a kilometre from shore, near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Manning Road.
The search was called off at approximately 9:15 p.m. last night due to darkness.
The OPP's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) are attending today to continue what has now been deemed a recovery operation.
Further information will be provided as it becomes available.
