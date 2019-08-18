Search and rescue mission for missing swimmer in Lake St. Clair continues today

Fire and police officials, among other agencies, responded to a marine incident on Lake St. Clair in Tecumseh Saturday evening at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Several occupants of a boat had entered the water to swim, and one person did not return to the boat, according to a statement from OPP.

The boat was anchored approximately half a kilometre from shore, near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Manning Road.

The search was called off at approximately 9:15 p.m. last night due to darkness.

The OPP's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) are attending today to continue what has now been deemed a recovery operation.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.