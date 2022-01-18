St. Clair College pushes in-person learning back a week

St. Clair College announced its plans to continue remote learning for another week, due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

In a statement posted to the schools' website Monday, officials said they received "significant input" about the decision to go back to the classroom.

College students were set to return to campus on Jan. 24, but now that return date is Jan. 31.

The memo indicated some students, like those in an apprenticeship, will receive their own guidance.

"Some programs will be online, hybrid or in-person next week, with plans to resume in-person classes starting January 31st," said vice president of communications, John Fairley.

Students petition to stay online

Last week, some students petitioned the school's administration to offer optional online classes for the winter semester, citing concerns over the spread of Omicron variant.

Students asked administration to consider an online option for those that wanted it.

In Monday's memo, the school said that wouldn't be feasible.

"It is not possible, for many reasons, for the College to offer thousands of students, an individual personal choice of delivery for thousands of courses," the memo stated.

The school said it will continue to work with public health, taking their recommendations, as the new return date approaches.

More from CBC Windsor: