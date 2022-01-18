St. Clair College pushes in-person learning back a week
College says ‘significant input’ went into school’s decision
St. Clair College announced its plans to continue remote learning for another week, due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
In a statement posted to the schools' website Monday, officials said they received "significant input" about the decision to go back to the classroom.
College students were set to return to campus on Jan. 24, but now that return date is Jan. 31.
The memo indicated some students, like those in an apprenticeship, will receive their own guidance.
"Some programs will be online, hybrid or in-person next week, with plans to resume in-person classes starting January 31st," said vice president of communications, John Fairley.
Students petition to stay online
Last week, some students petitioned the school's administration to offer optional online classes for the winter semester, citing concerns over the spread of Omicron variant.
Students asked administration to consider an online option for those that wanted it.
In Monday's memo, the school said that wouldn't be feasible.
"It is not possible, for many reasons, for the College to offer thousands of students, an individual personal choice of delivery for thousands of courses," the memo stated.
The school said it will continue to work with public health, taking their recommendations, as the new return date approaches.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?