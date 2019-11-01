Gates close at McKeough Dam to protect Wallaceburg

The McKeough Dam has been brought into operation as a means of protecting Wallaceburg from flooding.

Girish Sankar, director of water resources with the St. Clair Region Conservation Authority (SCRCA), said Thursday was the eighth time in 36 years that a decision was made to close the dam's gates.

Part of the Sydenham River is now being diverted to the St. Clair River.

"The north branch gets completely diverted when the gates are in operation, so the community of Wallaceburg just has to deal with one branch of the river," Sankar said.

According to a news release Thursday night, the primary criteria necessary to close the gates was met at 8:50 p.m.

There had been between 30 and 100 mm of rain over the Sydenham watershed Wednesday and Thursday.

The W. Darcy McKeough Floodway is the largest flood diversion project in Ontario, located 12 kilometres north of Wallaceburg.

The dam controls about 37 per cent of the drainage basins upstream of Wallaceburg and was built in 1984. It was last closed in February 2018, but before that had not been closed since 2009.

A review of the McKeough was suggested in August 2018, to update the policies surrounding its use. The last update to the operations manual was in 1992.

The SCRCA, Essex Region Conservation Authority and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority have all issued a series of warnings and watches for high wind levels and potential flooding going into the weekend.