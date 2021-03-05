Two St. Clair College students living in residence test positive for COVID-19

Two St. Clair College students living in a residence at the main Windsor campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release Thursday, the school said that the students had direct contact with each other and were not wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.

The affected students have been contacted by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and told to self-isolate. The college said it and the health unit will continue to monitor the situation.

The risk is considered low at this time, but the college said the health unit is investigating the cases and assessing the level of risk at the residence.

All students living in the residence have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms and isolate immediately if any arise.

