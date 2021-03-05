Two St. Clair College students living in residence test positive for COVID-19
Two St. Clair College students living in a residence at the main Windsor campus have tested positive for COVID-19.
The school says all affected students are isolating
Two St. Clair College students living in a residence at the main Windsor campus have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release Thursday, the school said that the students had direct contact with each other and were not wearing appropriate personal protective equipment.
The affected students have been contacted by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and told to self-isolate. The college said it and the health unit will continue to monitor the situation.
The risk is considered low at this time, but the college said the health unit is investigating the cases and assessing the level of risk at the residence.
All students living in the residence have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms and isolate immediately if any arise.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.