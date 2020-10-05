St. Clair College student tests positive for COVID-19 but transmission risk remains 'low'

A student at St. Clair College who attended in-person labs on campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an emailed statement, the college said they were notified of the case by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and that the transmission risk to others is "low" based on St. Clair's COVID-19 plan and precautions.

Officials say the classmates of the student have been notified and asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days. The health unit will not require those students to self-isolate and all labs will continue as scheduled, according to the statement.

The school said they have been working with the health unit throughout the pandemic to mitigate the transmission of the virus on campus.

In addition to many enhanced measures, the school says students and staff in many of the labs are being provided personal protective equipment.

Students and staff must also fill out a daily, online questionnaire before entering campuses.

The post-secondary institution had another student test positive for COVID-19 in August.

More from CBC Windsor: