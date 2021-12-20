St. Clair College pushes back in-person classes in January due to pandemic

St. Clair College is pushing back the start of its in-person classes in January due to COVID-19.

In a news release sent out to student and staff Sunday, the college said it is delaying classes by one week and students will begin virtually on Jan. 17. The plan, according to the school, is to be back to in-person learning on Jan. 24.

The college said the delay is due to the new Omicron variant's "high degree of transmissibility" and that it is waiting on vaccinations, boosters and other control methods to "help bring this current outbreak under control."

All placements, the school said, will continue as scheduled, unless students are told otherwise. As well, all staff will upload their teaching materials online.

First semester post-secondary students will remain online for the entire semester, except for the following four programs:

Electrical Techniques.

English for Academic Purposes.

Personal Support Worker.

Pre-Health Sciences Pathway to Advanced Diplomas and Degrees.

March Break is expected to run as planned and the winter semester will end on April 29.

Last week, the University of Windsor also delayed the start of in-person classes in the new year. It told students the earliest they could possibly be back on campus is Jan. 31.

