Department self-isolating after St. Clair College staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A dozen St. Clair College staff members are self-isolating after one employee tested positive for COVID-19, the school said in a news release Friday.

The staff member works at St. Clair College's main campus in South Windsor in an administrative department, according to the school. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will investigate the case.

The college said it has asked all employees in the affected department to self-isolate and work from home until the investigation is complete.

The employees do not interact with students, according to the college's communications and community relations vice-president John Fairley.

