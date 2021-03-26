Department self-isolating after St. Clair College staff member tests positive for COVID-19
A dozen St. Clair College staff members are self-isolating after one employee tested positive for COVID-19, the school said in a news release Friday.
The school said 12 staff members are now working from home
The staff member works at St. Clair College's main campus in South Windsor in an administrative department, according to the school. The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will investigate the case.
The college said it has asked all employees in the affected department to self-isolate and work from home until the investigation is complete.
The employees do not interact with students, according to the college's communications and community relations vice-president John Fairley.
