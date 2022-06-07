St. Clair students attend first grad ceremonies in 3 years that aren't 'over a screen'

St. Clair College students Taryn Murray, Laura Connolly, Francesco Latella and Jay Dupont weigh in on graduation and what it's like to attend convocation in person.

St. Clair College students may have had to pivot to online during the pandemic, but graduates were able to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas on Tuesday.

The school is hosting spring convocation in person for the first time since 2019.

This week, about 3,500 students enrolled in various programs at the college's Windsor and Chatham campuses will be graduating.

One of those students is Laura Connolly, who attended a ceremony at the Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) Centre on Tuesday.

"After such a long experience and so much hard work, it's really nice to be able to celebrate this in person and not over a screen," said Connolly, who is graduating from the chemical laboratory technology program.

Taryn Murray says she'll be looking for a job in the field of early childhood education now that she has her diploma. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

Taryn Murray, who is graduating from early childhood education, said it feels amazing to be back in person.

"It's a bonus we get to be with our friends and family," she said.

Francesco Latella is graduating from the heating, cooling and refrigeration program, and already has a job in the field.

"We worked hard [for] two years. We had to do the online, we had to in-school, and now we're out working, making our lives better," he said.

The University of Windsor is also returning to in-person convocation ceremonies this year. They will be held from June 14 to 17 at the WFCU Centre.

