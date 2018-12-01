Relocated computer labs raise safety concern for St. Clair student

A change at St. Clair College's downtown campus this year has a student worried for her safety.

The computer labs that used to be available at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts, where all Brandi Holt's classes are, have been moved to a building three blocks away — at the TD Student Centre.

The second-year paralegal student said she's worried about crime in that area, saying she has witnessed violence when she's out late at night.

"It's very worrisome when that's the only computer you have access to, and you're walking through that area just so you can do your assignments."

The computer labs are essential for Holt, who is living on student loans and can't afford to have a personal computer at home.

According to the general manager of the Student Representative Council, Ryan Peebles, the computer lab had to be relocated this year because the main campus building needed more classroom space to accommodate the large number of students.

There was already a functional computer space at the student centre, and it made sense to the college to move everything there.

Ryan Peebles, general manager of the Student Representative Council, says they're trying to reinstate the safe walk program for students. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Peebles said they encourage students to "walk in pairs" and ask the security guard at the campus building to walk them to bus stops, their car or the student centre if they feel unsafe.

However, Holt said that option isn't practical because there's only one security guard.

In January, the college is looking to launch a "safe walk program," where student volunteers can be called to walk fellow students to places when it's late.

This program has existed in the past, according to Peebles, but a dwindling pool of volunteers had slashed it.

Holt relies on the school computers to get her assignments done. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"It's been stagnant for the last couple of years, and we're in the process of getting it back up and running right now," he said.

He said organizers hope students in policing and security-related programs will step up, because having that volunteering experience will look good on their resumé.

For now, Holt keeps her head "on a swivel" when she navigates downtown Windsor.

"There's a constant fear that something could happen."