St. Clair College has 7 COVID cases, and 117 are isolating or self-monitoring
School says there are no outbreaks, no on-campus transmission
Seven COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed at St. Clair College since the start of the school year, according to the school.
As a result of those cases, 117 people at the Windsor campus have been told by public health to either self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms since Sept. 7.
There are no outbreaks, and none of the cases were transmitted on campus, where thousands have returned to in-class learning.
"We're doing better than we thought ... but every day is a different day," said John Fairley, the college's vice president of communications and community relations.
Protocols are in place including a vaccination policy, rapid testing for anyone unvaccinated and a daily questionnaire, he said.
So far, 78 per cent of students and staff are fully vaccinated, and 14.4 per cent have had one dose, according to Fairley.
Windsor-Essex has been a top COVID-19 hotspot in Ontario for weeks.
More than 400 COVID-19 cases are active in Windsor-Essex. Elementary, secondary schools and day cares have sent students home due to COVID-19 exposures.
"The burden of COVID-19 to the community now is probably greater than it was in the previous wave of COVID," said Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex, during a media briefing Wednesday morning.
The region has the highest rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive in all of Ontario.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?