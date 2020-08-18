Student at St.Clair College tests positive for COVID-19

A St. Clair College student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Monday press release from the post-secondary institution.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit confirmed the case and has determined that the transmission risk associated with the case is "low," reads the press release from the school.

Classmates of the individual have been told to self-monitor for 14 days while continuing their in-person attendance.

"On behalf of the entire St. Clair community of students and staff, I wish a speedy and thorough recovery to the student affected," St. Clair President Patti France said in the press release.

"As we have since the onset of the pandemic in March, St. Clair, of course, will abide by all of the suggestions and directives provided by the Health Unit — both in terms of individual cases, and to enhance our comprehensive pandemic plan."

The school released a reopening plan earlier this summer as it prepared to welcome back some students in July for labs, workshops and clinics as part of a pilot project initiated by the Ministry of Colleges and Universities.

According to the college, the reopening plan outlined numerous protocols and practices such as physical distancing, mask wearing and restricted group gatherings. The school said it also provided personal protective equipment for staff and students.

The plan also required students and staff to fill out an online questionnaire every day to get access to campus. The college said the questionnaire asks about possible contact with COVID-19 carriers and if the person has any symptoms related to the disease.