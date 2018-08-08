St. Clair College names business school after Zekelman family

A new downtown location for St. Clair College will be bearing the Zekelman family's name with a $5-million donation from the family's foundation.

The Zekelman School of Business and Information Technology will be located near the current Centre for the Arts at 1 Riverside Dr. W.

Barry Zekelman is the chairman and CEO of Zekelman Industries, a North American steel tube and pipe company with 14 manufacturing locations in the U.S. and one in Harrow, Ont.

He said the donation is important because his family wants to see more skilled workers in the region. It's an area his steel business has struggled with, trying to find workers to fill vacant jobs.

"We're short skilled trades and particularly people who can go to the trades program and also gain some business acumen and take some business courses," he said, adding that information technology and data analytics are also critical skills.

St. Clair College announces its largest donation in history. The Zekelman School of Business was unveiled today at our newest downtown campus - One Riverside Drive. <a href="https://t.co/SHkautSEUc">pic.twitter.com/SHkautSEUc</a> —@StClairCollege

In its 51-year-history, the college has not given naming rights to its buildings and programs until now.

President of the college Patti France said the school thought the family was a great fit and they hope the Zekelman name will help raise the profile of the school.

"It will also help our graduates hopefully become more employable," she said.

"[The Zekelmans] are very successful from a business perspective and Barry will certainly also be a mentor and be able to hopefully take part in some opportunities from a work-integrated learning experience perspective with our students."

The money will be spent on the downtown campus, programs at the main campus and new tennis courts.

The downtown campus is expected to be ready for students this fall.