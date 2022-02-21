St. Clair College basketball welcomes fans back at home games

St. Clair College basketball players had the benefit of fans in the stands for the first time in months this weekend as both the women's and men's teams took to the court.

"It brings some nice energy here," co-head coach Matt Sykes of the Saint's men's team said.

"It's nice to see everyone just getting back to normal, as best as we can."

Both the women's and men's teams made their home debuts earlier this month to fanless stands. The Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) delayed the start of Winter indoor sports in the new year due to the pandemic. Games resumed earlier this month but this weekend, fans were let back in — a big benefit, according to the players.

"Definitely feels a bit more normal from no fans to fans," men's player Jesiah Deerr said. "Honestly, just fill it up now to full capacity."

Saints player Jesiah Deerr says it is good to be back in front of fans. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

For the women, facing off against the Sheridan College Bruins was their first time hosting a OCAA contest since March of 2020. Grace Smrke, who also plays on the Saint's team, was happy fans were there for it.

"I personally don't like playing without the fans," player Grace Smrke said. "It's so much more hype with all the fans, it gets your energy up a lot more."

The fans who chose to attend were happy to be back in person as well.

"It's not the same on television. You want to be able to see the players live, get the action live," fan Dan Dominguez said. "It's a lot more entertaining... just great to be back in the gym."