New sports betting legislation will protect Windsor jobs: MP

The federal government says it intends to introduce new legislation on sports betting.

Justice Minister David Lametti is expected to introduce a bill amending Canada's criminal code on Wednesday afternoon.

Betting on single-sports events is not currently legal in Canada.

The bill will have a positive impact on the Windsor-Essex region, according to Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk.

"This is about protecting 2,500 direct casino jobs in our region and strengthening one of the largest employers in Windsor-Essex, which is Caesars Windsor," the Liberal MP said in a statement.

The casino said sports betting would be an important "competitive offering" as business recovers after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The legislation presents an opportunity to enhance our property and brand in the region and remain competitive, especially in light of Michigan recently legalizing sports betting," a spokesperson for Caesars Windsor said in a statement.

Caesars Windsor is shown in a file photo. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Kusmierczyk — along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — recently held a meeting with workers and union leaders where single-sports betting was discussed.

The new bill follows calls from the region's MPs to legalize gambling on sports events in order to support the casino. NDP MP Brian Masse has been a longstanding supporter of the idea.

Earlier this year, a Conservative private member's bill on the matter was unsuccessful due to the prorogation of Parliament, which effectively kills any legislation in progress.

The Liberals will need the support of another party in order to pass the new legislation.