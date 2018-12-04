Spitfires lose goalie Michael DiPietro to the Ottawa 67's

The Windsor Spitfires are saying goodbye to Michael DiPietro.

After three seasons with the Spits, DiPietro heads to the Ottawa 67's.

The 19-year-old Amherstburg goaltender is fresh off an invitation Monday to the world junior's camp, after being cut from last year's lineup.

DiPietro is one of three goalies invited to the selection camp, after he backstopped the Spitfires to a Memorial Cup title in 2017.

(CBC News)

In return for the trade with Ottawa, the Spitfires get a 17-year-old forward from Russia. The Spitfires also get Ottawa's second round picks in 2019, 2022 and 2023 along with London's second round pick in 2021. Three conditional picks also come to the Spitfires — Ottawa's second pick in 2021 and Ottawa's third picks in 2021 and 2022.

DiPietro signed as an NHL prospect to the Vancouver Canucks last spring.