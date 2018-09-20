Spitfires coach readies for second season in Windsor, welcoming new captain

"You never really know what your team's going to look like until the puck drops."

Trevor Letowski, who's entering his second season as head coach for the Windsor Spitfires, isn't lacking the necessary experience for the position.

Letowski has worked as the team's associate coach for two seasons, following six years as the coach of the Sarnia Sting.

Letowski helped lead team Canada to a gold medal at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships. He served as an assistant coach. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Prior to that, the 41-year-old began working behind the bench following a 13-year professional hockey career that saw him play more than 600 NHL games for teams in Phoenix, Columbus, Vancouver and Carolina.

"I've learned a lot as a coach. As a player, you don't realize everything that goes on behind the scenes," said Letowski, noting that he considered becoming a coach during his last few years as a player.

That knowledge is what Letowski hopes to pass on to his players, as the Windsor Spitfires prepare for the 2018-19 season.

The captains

This year, Luke Boka will don the captain's jersey for the Windsor Spitfires.

The 19-year-old from Plymouth, Mich. played all three of his previous seasons with the Spits, scoring 40 points in 64 games last year.

The Windsor Spitfires will head in to the 2018-19 season with Luke Boka, centre, as their captain. Cole Purboo, left, and Chris Playfair, right, will serve as assistant captains. (@SpitsHockey/Twitter)

Cole Purboo, 19, and Chris Playfair, 18, will serve as the team's assistant captains.

"With all three of them, they've improved every year they've been a Windsor Spitfire," said Letowski. He said the three show a great amount of respect for everyone in the organization.

Welcoming young players, while veterans return

There are 25 players on the Windsor Spitfires roster — the youngest is 16-year-old Jean-Luc Fondy and the oldest is 20-year-old Luke Kutkevicius.

Letowski said there are a number of differences between coaching players with such a wide age gap.

Michael DiPietro returns as goalie for the Windsor Spitfires this year. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Kutkevicius, 20, has developed with the team during the past three years, learning about the time management skills and high expectations required to maintain OHL-worthy status, said Letowski.

"But when we get these 16-year-olds, they're so raw — both on and off the ice. It's very challenging for them to move away from home for the first time ... It can be a scary environment for them," he said.

"It's a way-higher level of hockey than they've ever played. They're playing in front of thousands of people suddenly when, last year, they were playing in front of their parents and their grandparents in a minor midget rink."

OHL 'a reality check' for new players, coach says

Letowski said the most difficult part of his job is managing his players' expectations, considering many of them were "usually the best player from where they came from."

"It's a reality check for them. They're caught off guard. They're not used to not being a first-line player. They're not used to not playing on the power-play. A lot of them don't like that," he said.

Letowski said it's a challenge to keep his players motivated, but added he loves being a head coach because of the opportunity to work with new players.

The Spits will get home ice advantage during their season opener. On Thursday, they'll take on the Guelph Storm at the WFCU Centre.

"When I'm away from the game, I'm a pretty calm person. But I'm pretty competitive, when things get going. I want to win games and I want to make players better."

During Letowski's first season with the Spitfires, the team ranked 6th in the Western Conference at the end of the 2017-18 regular season — before being eliminated 4-2 in the opening round of the playoffs by the Sarnia Sting.

The Spitfires will start the 2018-19 season against the Guelph Storm at the WFCU Centre. The puck drops Thursday at 7:05 p.m.