Bus tour takes people to Windsor's haunted past for Halloween

Ghost lovers and Halloween enthusiasts can now take a bus tour around the city to pay visit the spirits of Windsor's haunted past.

The new three-hour tour, Spirits of Windsor Tour, was started by Mark Baker as a kind of "dark tourism."

"Tourism to places where death and tragedy have taken place," he explained, has "become very popular."

He spent two years researching history and haunting stories in the city for this tour.

One of the stops on the tour is an unmarked grave for Norwegian travellers who died on their way to Windsor.

Baker said when they first on a train around Montreal, a disease had already been spreading.

"By the time they reached Windsor, most of these people passed away," he said.

The Norwegian travellers are buried in a mass grave at Great Western Park. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

One of the actors on the tour Paul Cousins, who plays the role of the undertaker, said the story about those travellers was surprising.

He's one of several actors on the tour, playing characters in costume and telling people haunting stories.

"I know it's true, but to imagine being in those days, being on that train, would have been absolutely horrible," he said.

So far there are four tour dates available starting Oct. 30.

Tickets are $49 per person, which includes a whisky tasting with treats at the end.