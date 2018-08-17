Skip to Main Content
Man sexually assaulted a sleeping passenger on Spirit flight to Detroit

A Detroit-area resident has been convicted of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman on a Spirit Airlines flight.

A woman said her pants and blouse were unbuttoned when she woke up

The Associated Press ·
A federal jury convicted the man after a 3.5-hour deliberation. (CBC)

A Detroit-area resident has been convicted of sexually assaulting a sleeping passenger on Spirit Airlines.

In January, a 22-year-old woman told authorities she was seated in a window seat on a flight from Las Vegas to Detroit. She said she woke up during the assault, and her pants and blouse were unbuttoned.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announced the verdict Thursday, saying the 35-year-old man faces the possibility of life in prison when sentenced on Dec. 12. If he's released, Schneider says the man will be deported to India. 

The defendant was in the U.S. on a work visa.

Schneider said the federal jury deliberated for about 3.5 hours before returning the verdict following a five-day trial.

