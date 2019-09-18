Spike in local elementary enrolment far exceeds school boards' projections

Enrolment at the region's public school board is up so significantly and so beyond expectations, that most teachers who thought they were out of a job are now in fact working.

The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting roughly 400 more students than administration projected in the spring. Because of these revised figures, almost all of the 99 teachers previously deemed redundant were given contracts again.

"I was pleasantly surprised," said Chris Mills, superintendent of education for elementary contract teachers.

Approximately one-third of those notices were a result of the the Ontario Progressive Conservative government's changes to class sizes.

Where are these students coming from?

The spike in students can be attributed to the local area, both out of province and internationally, Mills said.

Historically, he said student projections have been "relatively good" and this unexpected increase doesn't warrant a change in how administration predicts school populations.

"We try to keep modest in our projections so that we're not over projecting," said Mills. "It's better to hire teachers than it is to go the other way."

Catholic school board in position to hire more teachers

Even the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is seeing student numbers "well above" the forecasted figures that were used to develop this year's budget.

Spokesperson Stephen Fields couldn't be more specific as to how many more students are now enrolled, as the information hasn't been publicly reported to the board's trustees.

"We currently have no teachers on layoff, and we expect to be in a hiring position at the elementary level this year," Fields said in an email.