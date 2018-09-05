It's not just you — spiders are everywhere at this time of the year

In the last few weeks, spiders seem to be everywhere.

On my porch. On my windows. Hanging from the side mirror of my car.

Mowing the lawn the other day, I encountered not one, but THREE massive webs nearly as tall as me.

A marbled orb-weaver spider. (Karen Cedar/City of Windsor)

I've heard similar stories from others, both in Olde Riverside where I live, and elsewhere in Windsor.

Were there really more spiders than normal? Tap on the audio player to hear what I found.

According to Jonathan Pinto, spiders seem to be everywhere in Windsor-Essex lately. Is it the sign of an impending spider invasion? (The short answer is no.) 8:26

