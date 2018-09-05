Skip to Main Content
It's not just you — spiders are everywhere at this time of the year
Residents across Windsor are finding themselves swatting a lot of cobwebs lately. CBC reporter Jonathan Pinto wanted to find out why.

It's prime spider season in Windsor, according to city naturalist Karen Cedar

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Orb-weaving spiders have terrible eyesight. They use their incredible ability to sense tiny vibrations in their web to know where to find dinner. (Flickr / I Am Fry)

In the last few weeks, spiders seem to be everywhere.

On my porch. On my windows. Hanging from the side mirror of my car.

Mowing the lawn the other day, I encountered not one, but THREE massive webs nearly as tall as me.

A marbled orb-weaver spider. (Karen Cedar/City of Windsor)

I've heard similar stories from others, both in Olde Riverside where I live, and elsewhere in Windsor.

Were there really more spiders than normal? Tap on the audio player to hear what I found.

According to Jonathan Pinto, spiders seem to be everywhere in Windsor-Essex lately. Is it the sign of an impending spider invasion? (The short answer is no.) 8:26

The Ojibway Nature Centre has compiled a list of the most common types of spiders at the city-owned nature area. Click here to view it.

About the Author

Jonathan Pinto

Jonathan Pinto is a reporter/editor at CBC Windsor, primarily assigned to Afternoon Drive, CBC Radio's regional afternoon show for southwestern Ontario. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

Comments

