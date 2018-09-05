Audio
It's not just you — spiders are everywhere at this time of the year
Residents across Windsor are finding themselves swatting a lot of cobwebs lately. CBC reporter Jonathan Pinto wanted to find out why.
It's prime spider season in Windsor, according to city naturalist Karen Cedar
In the last few weeks, spiders seem to be everywhere.
On my porch. On my windows. Hanging from the side mirror of my car.
Mowing the lawn the other day, I encountered not one, but THREE massive webs nearly as tall as me.
I've heard similar stories from others, both in Olde Riverside where I live, and elsewhere in Windsor.
Were there really more spiders than normal? Tap on the audio player to hear what I found.
The Ojibway Nature Centre has compiled a list of the most common types of spiders at the city-owned nature area. Click here to view it.
