Spider-Verse wins Oscar, Leamington parents proud of animation manager

Doug Jessop's daughter Jody lives in Vancouver — and he hasn't seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse yet — but he's pretty proud of her.

Jody's an animation manager, overseeing hundreds of people working on the art for the movie, which won an Oscar Sunday evening for Best Animated Film.

She works in contract negotiations, casting, and post-production animation, like moving hair and fabric.

"Especially those spider webs that shoot out of their wrists," said Jessop, adding that Jody's work in mostly on the administration side of things, but she does have an art and film background.

"I'll probably be one of the last people in the theatre, sitting watching the credits for her name," said Jessop. He's been waiting for the film to come to Leamington, where he lives.

Jody and her parents mostly text to communicate. Jessop said he was "pretty darn excited" when they texted during the Oscars Sunday night.

"My wife and I were pretty happy, you know," said Jessop.

According to Jessop, Jody told him the movie took about two years of work and they all breathed a sigh of relief once it was finished.

Jessop's wife sent flowers for the Golden Globes, but he called the Oscars the "peak." He's not sure what they'll send for this award.

"But I'll leave it up to my wife."