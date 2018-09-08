Arachnophobics beware: our best submitted spider photos

Photos
It's prime spider season in Windsor, according to city naturalist Karen Cedar, and here are the photos you sent us.
There are lots of spiders in Windsor right now.
City naturalist Karen Cedar said the season is just right for our eight-legged friends.
Here are your best shots of the ones you've found.
If you want to try and identify the spiders you've spotted, here's a list created by the Ojibway Nature Centre.