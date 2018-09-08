Skip to Main Content
Arachnophobics beware: our best submitted spider photos
Arachnophobics beware: our best submitted spider photos

It's prime spider season in Windsor, according to city naturalist Karen Cedar, and here are the photos you sent us.

It's spider season in Windsor and here are the photos you sent us

Connie Robinson says this web is one of six she has spotted on her porch. (Submitted by Connie Robinson)

There are lots of spiders in Windsor right now.

City naturalist Karen Cedar said the season is just right for our eight-legged friends.

Here are your best shots of the ones you've found.

The owner of the hand and the spider seems to be on friendly terms. (Submitted by Ashley Tolls)
Jennifer Mayville named this not-so-little guy 'Henry.' (Submitted by Jennifer Mayville)
The web may look flimsy but this one can sure hang on tight. (Submitted by Karen Kreitzer)
David McNamara didn't name this one. Let us know if you've got any ideas for a name. (Submitted by David McNamara)
It's a great close up but Ellie McQueen says she's 'Not. A. Fan.' (Submitted by Ellie McQueen)

If you want to try and identify the spiders you've spotted, here's a list created by the Ojibway Nature Centre.

