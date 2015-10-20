'Unofficial rules' might trump speed limit laws, says psychology prof

Three areas on the 400-series Ontario highways are getting an increase in speed limits.

A Windsor professor of psychology, specializing in driving, can't say if that's a good thing, or a bad thing.

"Years and years ago I had conversations with some traffic enforcement officers about this," said Dwight Hennessy, a professor with the University of Buffalo. "I think there's some good and bad sides of it."

Hennessy said that Ontario highways end up with "rules of thumb" that are different than the official laws.

"There are official rules and unofficial rules," said Hennessy. "There are segments of highway where the typical speed is higher than some other areas."

What Hennessy said should be a concern is if the limit is raised to 120 km/h, how long does it take before the unwritten rule becomes 130 km/h?

"Drivers will set their own culture. If everybody is driving 20 kilometres faster, how do you police that?" said Hennessy. "There has to be something that people will believe as a consequence of inappropriate actions."

Hennessy called it a "challenging conversation" because he didn't want to give people the wrong idea — relating speed limit changes to a law of diminishing returns.

"If you take your coffee black and I add one sugar, you'll notice. If you take 18 sugars and I add more, you won't," Hennessy said as a metaphor. "The outcomes aren't necessarily a constant change."

According to Hennessy, drivers move around in "ignorant bliss" until something makes us think about how safe we are.

"We have this shift in riskiness," said Hennessy. "The more you [go faster] the more comfortable you may become, so you're no longer thinking about those safety things."

One area increasing the speed from 100 km/h to 110 km/h is a stretch of Hwy. 402, between London and Sarnia, as part of a pilot program. The pilot starts in mid-September.