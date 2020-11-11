What should Windsor consider before deciding on a city-wide 40km/hr speed limit?

Before Windsor implements a city-wide speed limit reduction, experts say it's important to look at the data to determine the right course of action.

On Monday, Windsor's city council voted to have administration work on a detailed report on a city-wide speed limit reduction to 40 kilometres per hour, with 50 kilometres per hour kept for select major roadways. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens asked that they look at all possibilities with this proposal and assess other cities that have implemented speed reducing measures.

CBC's Windsor Morning spoke with Shabnem Afzal, the vice president of the Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals, to explore what the city should be looking at and if a speed limit reduction is enough.

What should the city consider?

According to Afzal, the city needs to consider a whole host of data before mandating a speed limit reduction. Among many things, she said this includes looking at who is using the street, how they are using it, the types of roads, the volume of traffic, what issues arise in terms of collisions and speeding issues.

"Safety is paramount of course because what we know is that roads are for all road users, not just for vehicles, they are for moving people in different ways so people should be able to walk and cycle and travel by car free of injury and death," she said.

Is enforcement essential?

Windsor's Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis has said that police enforcement is the best way to get people to slow down.

But Afzal argues otherwise.

She said while police enforcement is important, it's not shown to truly increase compliance.

Windsor Ward 1 Coun. Fred Francis says he believes better enforcement of speed limits is the best way to reduce driver speeds. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

"When you're actually out there and doing your enforcement of course yes you'll see some compliance to the speed limits, however that compliance soon wanes as soon as that enforcement is not present," she said, adding that it's also important to look at the amount of resources.

But even if its feasible, Afzal says it could lead to disparities.

"It can lead to over-policing of certain communities and that can lead to inequities ... I would say maybe automated speed enforcement would be a better tool ... it takes out that whole area of discretion so its a much more objective way of doing speed enforcement and it can be put into high-risk areas where we know we have issues. So I would favour that over police enforcement," she said.

Will reduced speed increase travel time?

For those worried that a speed limit reduction will increase travel time, Afzal said collisions on roads are what create unnecessary delays in travel.

With a serious collision she said roads can be closed for up to five hours to be cleared.

'Please slow down' sign in a Windsor neighbourhood. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

"So that kind of impact really has much more negative effects than adding say a few extra seconds onto your journey time [with a reduced speed limit]," she said.

Afzal also noted that cities that are monitoring travel times where they have reduced speeds have found no "significant reduction in journey time," a finding that she attributes to possibly being the result of fewer collisions.

What have other cities done?

In places like New York, Boston, London and Toronto, each city has taken on a combination of different approaches that work for their region, Afzal said.

Toronto, she said, has taken a "bold approach" by reducing the speed on arterial and collector roadways. As a result of this she said they are already seeing a decline in collisions.