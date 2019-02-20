'Significant rainfall' for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia
A special weather statement is in effect, warning of rain Saturday, which will turn into snow in the evening.
Environment Canada says 15 to 25 mm of rain is likely by Saturday evening
Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia are about to get a lot of rain.
A special weather statement is in effect, warning of "significant rainfall" on Saturday.
The rain will begin at around midnight and continue throughout the day. Environment Canada says 15 to 25 mm of rain is likely by Saturday evening.
Then the rain is expected to change to snow.
The weather agency says "this rain is the result of a low pressure system that will track over southern Ontario on Saturday."
People are advised to check with the conservation authority in their area about potential flooding.
The Essex Region Conservation Authority and the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority are both reporting normal conditions.
