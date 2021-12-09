Heavy rain, strong winds expected for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Environment Canada estimates heavy rain and wind beginning Friday night
Heavy rain and winds are expected to hit Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent in southwestern Ontario on Friday, Environment Canada warns.
The rain is expected Friday evening, the weather authority said in a special statement issued Thursday afternoon.
Rain at times will be heavy, continuing into Saturday when temperatures are expected to fall rapidly.
Light snow is anticipated Saturday evening as a strong cold front moves in.
About 25 to 45 millimetres of rain are expected by Saturday night.
Southwesterly winds will also be strong, gusting up to 70 km/h Saturday afternoon.
By Saturday evening, winds are expected to shift to the northwest, with gusts of up to 90 km/h, especially along the shores of Lake Huron.
Environment Canada said power outages and tree damage may be possible due to the strong winds.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?