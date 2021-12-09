Heavy rain, strong winds expected for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Heavy rain and winds are expected to hit Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent in southwestern Ontario on Friday, Environment Canada warns.

The rain is expected Friday evening, the weather authority said in a special statement issued Thursday afternoon.

Rain at times will be heavy, continuing into Saturday when temperatures are expected to fall rapidly.

Light snow is anticipated Saturday evening as a strong cold front moves in.

About 25 to 45 millimetres of rain are expected by Saturday night.

Southwesterly winds will also be strong, gusting up to 70 km/h Saturday afternoon.

By Saturday evening, winds are expected to shift to the northwest, with gusts of up to 90 km/h, especially along the shores of Lake Huron.

Environment Canada said power outages and tree damage may be possible due to the strong winds.

