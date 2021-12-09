Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Heavy rain, strong winds expected for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Heavy rain and winds are expected to hit Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent in southwestern Ontario on Friday, Environment Canada warns.

Environment Canada estimates heavy rain and wind beginning Friday night

CBC News ·
Heavy winds and rain are expected to hit Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Friday and Saturday, according to Environment Canada. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Heavy rain and winds are expected to hit Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent in southwestern Ontario on Friday, Environment Canada warns.

The rain is expected Friday evening, the weather authority said in a special statement issued Thursday afternoon.

Rain at times will be heavy, continuing into Saturday when temperatures are expected to fall rapidly.

Light snow is anticipated Saturday evening as a strong cold front moves in. 

About 25 to 45 millimetres of rain are expected by Saturday night. 

Southwesterly winds will also be strong, gusting up to 70 km/h Saturday afternoon. 

By Saturday evening, winds are expected to shift to the northwest, with gusts of up to 90 km/h, especially along the shores of Lake Huron. 

Environment Canada said power outages and tree damage may be possible due to the strong winds. 

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now