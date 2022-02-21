Environment Canada warns of 'significant rainfall' in Windsor-Essex area

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex due to "significant rainfall" in the forecast.

The weather agency issued the statement on Monday morning. It's in effect for the following areas:

Chatham-Kent

Rondeau Park

Windsor

Leamington

Essex County

Rain is expected to begin Monday night, and last into Tuesday night; between 15 and 25 mm of rain is expected.

Environment Canada also noted that the frozen ground will have a "reduced ability" to absorb rain, and light freezing rain is also possible on Monday night.

Ice movement expected

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) also warned of minor flooding in low-lying areas in a media release issued Monday.

In addition, ERCA stated last week's rain and warm temperatures has also weakened the ice in the area's inland rivers, and the rainfall expected Monday and Tuesday could cause ice movement and blockages.

"Ice movement is expected in isolated locations across the region with the potential to cause temporary blockages at crossings (road crossings and access culverts) and other areas where ice is not able to move freely (shallow areas, constrictions, or bends)," ERCA stated. "As a result of the predicted conditions, water levels are expected to rise in watercourses and flow into low lying connected floodplains (such as but not limited to the Pike Creek, Puce River, Belle River and Ruscom River) with some ice movement through these low lying areas."

People are advised to take extra caution around water in the coming days.

"The ice is likely unsafe and the combination of slippery banks, broken or unstable ice, and fast moving cold water can be dangerous," ERCA stated. "Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water."