Windsor

A 'messy mix of wintry weather' headed for Windsor-Essex

A special weather statement has been issued for Windsor-Essex, with heavy snow and freezing rain expected to fall on the region in the coming days.

Special weather statement issued for region on Tuesday due to snow, freezing rain in the forecast

CBC News ·
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, with freezing rain and snow possible in the coming days. (Dave Irish/CBC)

Environment Canada issued the statement on Tuesday, citing a "messy mix of wintry weather" in the forecast, lasting from late Wednesday to Friday morning.

The statement covers:

  • Chatham-Kent
  • Rondeau Park
  • Windsor
  • Leamington
  • Essex County

Environment Canada said a low-pressure system is expected to track northeast across Lake Erie and Lake Ontario on Thursday night, which could bring snow and rain to southern Ontario.

Precipitation is expected to begin late Wednesday, with up to 25 milimetres of rain expected to fall between then and Thursday afternoon.

Freezing rain mixed with ice pellets is possible Thursday afternoon and evening, and up to eight centimetres of snow is in the forecast, beginning Thursday evening and lasting until Friday morning.

Environment Canada warned of possible road closures and utility outages.

 

