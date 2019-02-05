New
Special weather statement upgraded to freezing rain warning
A special weather statement expecting freezing rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning has been upgraded.
The Wednesday morning commute will likely be affected
Now Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The freezing rain should begin overnight into early Wednesday, and will change to rain Wednesday afternoon.
