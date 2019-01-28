Special weather statement in effect for Windsor, Chatham and Sarnia areas

There's a wintry mix on the way, with snow and maybe rain followed by a deep freeze.

Mark Schuster, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the snow will start in southwestern Ontario around 8 a.m.

"It looks like, for the Windsor area, snowfalls may be in the 10 to 15 cm range when all is said and done this evening," said Schuster.

Schuster said there might be local blowing snow, but that Environment Canada was not anticipating any major white outs.

For the immediate forecast, the snowfall will actually come with a brief reprieve from the cold.

"At this point, it's looking like temperatures will rise to close to or just above the freezing mark, so it may switch to rainfall this evening," said Schuster.

But Schuster expects that by Tuesday morning temperatures will have fallen to -10 C, and -15 C by late afternoon.

"There's a chance the daytime high Wednesday might not even break -20," said Schuster.

A special weather statement is currently in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton. Further to the northeast, there are snowfall warnings are in place for areas such as London and Toronto.