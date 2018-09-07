'Significant rain' this weekend in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

After all that heat, rain is coming for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning of "significant rain" from Sunday through Monday.

The weather authority says rain is expected to start Sunday morning and will reach the Toronto and Hamilton area later in the day.

"The rain could be heavy at times with total rainfall amounts in the 30 to 60 mm range possible by Tuesday morning," the statement says.

The higher amounts may be seen north of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

Environment Canada says the rain will be a result of tropical storm Gordon.