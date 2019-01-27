Significant snowfall possible Monday for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada says significant snow is possible on Monday for Windsor, Leamington, Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park.

The agency issued a special weather statement on Sunday to say that snow will develop Monday morning and will continue into the evening, potentially adding between 10 to 15 cm of snow.

The snow could be mixed with rain, or could change to rain Monday night as temperatures rise to above the freezing mark.

Travel could become hazardous as a result of heavy snow and blowing snow, according to the agency.

Environment Canada says this snowfall is associated with an Alberta Clipper which is tracking over southern Ontario on Monday.