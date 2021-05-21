Heat and humidity prompt warnings for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

The hot and humid weather in southwestern Ontario Friday prompted a special weather statement from both Environment Canada and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Just after 10:45 a.m. Friday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, noting that temperatures would hit a high near 31 C and hover around 21 C overnight.

Hours later, at 4:15 p.m. Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed also issued a special weather statement that warned of the high temperatures.

The statement notes that "heat warning criteria is not expected to be reached," but that Friday is the first "very warm and humid weather of the season."

The statement alerted residents to heat-related illness, which includes dizziness, headaches, nausea or vomiting, weakness and confusion. Seniors and infants may be most at risk of feeling the effects of extreme heat.

Anyone with these symptoms should seek medical attention, the statement reads. It adds that people should check in on family and friends during heat events.

To avoid illness, the health unit says residents should:

Drink lots of water, even if you aren't feeling thirsty.

Wear a hate and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Take a cool bath or shower.

Limit outdoor activities.

Don't leave children, adults or pets in parked cars.

Look for shade or shelter in an air-conditioned spot.

According to Environment Canada, the temperatures are expected to cool off on Saturday.

'Elevated pollution levels' in Sarnia: Environment Canada

Around 4 p.m. Friday, Environment Canada also issued a special air quality statement for Sarnia-Lambton.

The statement says that the hot weather conditions are "creating elevated pollution levels."

It said the possibly high pollution levels are expected for Friday afternoon and into the early evening.

According to Environment Canada, the hot conditions cause increase ground-level ozone concentrations that can cause people to experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

The statement says that children, seniors and people with asthma, cardiovascular or lung disease, are especially at risk.