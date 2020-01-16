Blast of snowfall to hit southwestern Ontario beginning tomorrow

It looks like a legitimate blast of winter is finally coming to our area.

Environment Canada is calling for snowfall amounts between 10 to 15 centimetres across Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

A special weather statement is in effect, with snow expected to fall Friday night through Saturday evening.

Some areas may see that snow turn into periods of rain late Saturday, which will then change to flurries overnight.

In addition to all of this, Environment Canada said strong winds with gusts up to 60 km/h could create blowing snow, making travel potentially hazardous.