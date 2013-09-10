Skip to Main Content
Don't believe the email: spam offers hospital jobs

One series of fraudulent emails claims to be coming from a "chief employment director" at the hospital, even though no such title exists.

Windsor police have been informed about the emails

Emails offering jobs at Windsor Regional Hopsital are spam, says the hospital. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Two British citizens thought they had jobs lined up with a hospital in Windsor. 

But when the Immigration Department called to check if their documents were real, Windsor Regional Hospital informed them they were being spammed. 

A series of fraudulent emails has gone out to what the hospital said is "numerous individuals" in other countries.

The emails suggest those people have been offered work opportunities with WRH.

The hospital says they would never send emails offering a job without conducting interviews first. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

According to Steve Erwin, manager of corporate communications for WRH, one email claims to have been sent by a Timothy Brien, chief employment director for "Windsor Hospital."

No such employee or title exists at WRH, said Erwin. 

Erwin doesn't believe a hack or breach has occurred — the emails are just spam. 

Windsor police have been informed.

The hospital is asking that if you receive an email indicating you've been hired, you should contact the hospital. 

