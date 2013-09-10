Don't believe the email: spam offers hospital jobs
Windsor police have been informed about the emails
Two British citizens thought they had jobs lined up with a hospital in Windsor.
But when the Immigration Department called to check if their documents were real, Windsor Regional Hospital informed them they were being spammed.
A series of fraudulent emails has gone out to what the hospital said is "numerous individuals" in other countries.
The emails suggest those people have been offered work opportunities with WRH.
According to Steve Erwin, manager of corporate communications for WRH, one email claims to have been sent by a Timothy Brien, chief employment director for "Windsor Hospital."
No such employee or title exists at WRH, said Erwin.
Erwin doesn't believe a hack or breach has occurred — the emails are just spam.
Windsor police have been informed.
The hospital is asking that if you receive an email indicating you've been hired, you should contact the hospital.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.